Montgomery County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — A 77-year-old woman claimed a million dollar prize after she bought a winning scratch-off ticket in Olney, Md.

Maryland Lottery confirms she bought a $20 game ticket at a Shell gas station in Olney. The top prize on the Gold Rush X100 game is $1 million.

The woman told Maryland Lottery she works as a stylist and wants to use the money to buy a house and go on vacation.

The gas station that sold the ticket gets a $1,000 bonus.