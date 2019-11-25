Montgomery County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — A 77-year-old woman claimed a million dollar prize after she bought a winning scratch-off ticket in Olney, Md.

Maryland Lottery confirms she bought a $20 game ticket at a Shell gas station in Olney. The top prize on the Gold Rush X100 game is $1 million.

The woman told Maryland Lottery she works as a stylist and wants to use the money to buy a house and go on vacation.

The gas station that sold the ticket gets a $1,000 bonus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories