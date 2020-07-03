Montgomery County to televise Independence Day show

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – As 4th of July events are being cancelled because of the coronavirus, officials are finding other ways for people to celebrate the holiday while still staying safe.

All Montgomery County fireworks displays and other 4th of July events have been cancelled, but various organizations have collaborated to create a televised and online celebration for the community.

Producer for Montgomery County TV Michael Bruen said the event will have local music highlights, messages from elected officials and a fireworks show.

“We decided we would come up with some way of showcasing local talent with footage that was contributed from these organizations with actual fireworks,” Bruen said. “And we wanted to do it both Friday night and Saturday night in the evenings so that families would have some kind of alternative.”

The event will feature submissions from Strathmore Hall, Montgomery County Public Schools, Montgomery College, Rockville City, the County’s Department of Recreation and more.

The county’s “United Montgomery, Stronger Together” event will be broadcasted on local county cable channels as well as online both Friday and Saturday evening.