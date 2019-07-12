Montgomery County to offer grants for neighborhood events

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is offering grants to communities to host events in different neighborhoods around the county.

Officials are offering matching grants of up to $1,000 to help fund neighborhood events to bring residents together. Events include block parties, storytelling workshops, festivals and community engagement meetings. In the past, the county has given grants to organizations in many areas of the county. “Sometimes, the hardest money to find is that initial 250, 300, 600 dollars to help that community group make something like this happen. We do ask for a match,” said Silver Spring Regional Services Center Director, Reemberto Rodriguez.

To apply, groups should submit applications to their regional services area director, which will be on the county’s website.