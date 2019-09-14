Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame holds inaugural induction ceremony

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– The first induction ceremony of the new Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame took place Friday night.

Six people were inducted to the Hall of Fame. Some of the inductees include Dominique Dawes, the first African American female to win an Olympic gold medal, and Bob Milloy, one of the winningest high school coaches in America. Former Washington Senators pitcher Walter Johnson was inducted posthumously. His grandson, Robert Johnson, was on hand to accept his award.

“In his day he was the man. The only time the Washington Senators ever won the World Series was when he was pitching. He pitched a winning game,” said Johnson.

Katie Ledecky, Shawn Springs and Bruce Murray were the other inductees.