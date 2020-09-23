Montgomery County School District revisits budget priorities

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– After the community shared their concerns, Montgomery County School District is revisiting their budget priorities.

Earlier this summer the county council was made aware of HVAC and rodent issues at South Lake Elementary. The county council then voted on a $34 million modernization plan that would delay constriction of the school, but now they are re-evaluating to find a solution to renovate a year earlier.

This decision came after looking at the demographics of South Lake Elementary, as well as its over capacity which makes it a school that is in significant need.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando says there is simply a lot of need without enough resources to go around.