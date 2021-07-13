Montgomery County pushes to continue to allow alcohol in parks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Picnic in the Park program allowed alcoholic beverages in 13 designated areas in Montgomery Parks during the pandemic, but when the state of emergency was ended, the program ended as well.

The pilot program was created to support restaurants by encouraging people to pick-up their food and drinks to enjoy it safely in open spaces. The program came to an end early July, because the county no longer had the power to allow alcohol in parks. But now Montgomery Parks is seeking an Attorney General to determine if any legislation needs to be passed to allow the county to bring the program back.

“Our office even spearheaded a dual street food trucks program to compliment that program so I’m disappointed that the end of the state of emergency at the state level means that many of the great programs we created in response to the pandemic will have to come to an end,” Council President Tom Hucker said.

Park police is also doing a 30 day education awareness campaign so people know the rules have changed and during, if you are caught with alcohol in a park you will just be given a warning and not a citation.