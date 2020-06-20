Montgomery County pools allowed to reopen for Phase 2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County is entering Phase 2 of their reopening this weekend, allowing pools to open under various restrictions.

Under COVID-19 safety measures, pools will see a hard limit on the number of people allowed in the area based on their square footage.

“Whatever the square footage of the pool is for the water, divide that by thirty-six, and that’s the maximum allowed that can go into the pool enclosure,” Department of Health and Human services’ Environmental Health Manager Kenny Welch said. “That way it ensures us two things: Number one, you got six feet all around you. Number two, by only allowing that amount into the pool enclosure, that’s the amount that can be swimming at the same time.”

Pools will also restrict the use of lap lanes, mandate face coverings when not in the pool, and hot tubs, wading pools, and lazy rivers will remain closed until phase 3.

Executive Vice President of the Montgomery Village Foundation David Humpton said pool staff has been working to ensure their facilities are ready and safe to dive back in for the summer.

“They don’t have to wear their mask in the pool but while they’re out and about they have to,” Humpton said. “We’re trying to protect those members who are using the pool so that we do our part in making sure the virus does not spread.”

Humpton says their pools will be enforcing guidelines and he hopes visitors will be ready and willing to take the right precautions when they go for a swim.

Montgomery county recreation outdoor pools and indoor aquatic centers will not be opening over the weekend, as recreation staff are continuing to work on training and safety plans, planning to open on a modified schedule in the coming weeks.