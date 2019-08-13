Montgomery County Police seek suspect in office building burglaries

The suspect could be linked to other burglaries in the area

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are looking for the suspect responsible for two burglaries, both at office buildings.

The suspect was caught on camera, during both burglaries, in May, the suspect is seen on surveillance walking into a Bethesda office on the 8100 block of Woodmont Avenue. He’s seen walking around the office checking drawers then walks off with property. Then in July, the suspect is seen entering an office on the 11000 block of Spring Street in Silver Spring, where he steals two computers then leaves.

“Were showing his pictures to the public again asking anyone with information about his identity to please come forward to the police department or call crime solvers,” said Rebecca Innocenti, Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say it is possible the suspect is linked to other burglaries.