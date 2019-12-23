Montgomery County police seek assistance in identifying a suspect in Silver Spring burglaries

Police seek help to identify a burglar who broke in and stole cash at an Ethiopioan Market in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– In a press release Monday afternoon Montgomery County police ask residents for help in identifying a man in connection with burglaries in the Silver Spring area on November 22.

Burglary suspect

On November 22 at approximately 2:56 a.m officers were called to 7849 Eastern Avenue in Silver Spring for a commercial burglary. According to police, the suspect threw a cinder block through the window of the Enbala Market and Carry-Out in downtown Silver Spring taking cash from the register.

The suspect pictured above is described as a black male, between the ages of 50 and 60 years old, about 5’7 to 5’9 in height and was seen on camera wearing a blue sweater and black jacket.

Police did not report how much cash was stolen, but urge anyone with any information about this crime or identity of the suspect to contact the Montgomery County police 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.