Montgomery County police investigate shooting in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting that occured Sunday night at 900 Ellsworth Drive.
According to police, they received multiple calls of reports of shots fired at approximately 5:51 p.m. One male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police believe that the shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call Montgomery County Police (MCP) at 301-279-8000
This is a developing story and will be updated.
