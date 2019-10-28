Montgomery County officials urge state to add up county transit system to budget

The CCT was taken out of MDOT's transportation plan

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Transportation has become one of the biggest debates in Maryland – with the expansion of Interstate 270 and the Purple Line underway; however, Montgomery County officials are now pushing to get the proposed Corridor Cities Transitway (CCT) back into the state’s transportation budget plan.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation recently removed the CCT from their transportation plan.

“We have many people in the northern part of the county essentially are stranded,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

The route would run 15 miles through upper parts of Montgomery County as officials say there is a lack of transportation up county.

“The CCT is crucial for the economic growth of the life science center corridor and this is a great concern for all of us,” said Sidney Katz, Vice President of the County Council.

The CCT would cost between $400 to $800 million, it would have 16 stations some of which would run through King Farm, the Kentland’s, the life sciences area and Germantown Town Center.

“When we recruited businesses to come here it was with the understanding that they would have multi-modal approaches when it came to ensuring that their workers would be able to get to work,” said Craig Rice, Montgomery County councilmember.

Officials say backing out of the plan would jeopardize potential businesses coming to the area.

“We cannot continue to propose 20th century solutions to 21st century problems,” said Maryland Delegate Kirill Reznik, (D-District 39).

The county executive says he reached out to the transportation secretary to discuss options of adding the CCT in their budget plan.