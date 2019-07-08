Montgomery County looking into ways to be pesticide free

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County parks are on their way to being pesticide free.

Three years ago the county passed legislation to ban all cancer-causing pesticides used in parks and school fields. However, there are still pesticides in high-end performance sports fields and in special parks like Brookside Gardens – which are used for weddings and other events.

Officials say the dangerous chemicals in pesticides carry health risks to those whose brains are still developing, particularly young children.

“All the different strategies parks is employing to get rid of weeds short of using pesticides including integrated pest management which is a strategy to basically remove weeds and use more natural methods and use pesticides only as a last resort,” said Tom Hucker, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The county has 420 parks – officials say pesticides are not used in playgrounds.