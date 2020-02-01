Montgomery County locals react to deadly coronavirus

ROCKVILLE, Md, (WDVM) — Many are aware of the coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of lives across the globe.

In Maryland, some are so concerned about the virus that public events are being cancelled. Some are in panic since word spread about the coronavirus that has killed over 200 people worldwide. County resident, Bre said: “Hopefully, the doctors are doing what they can do to stop or prevent it from spreading even more.”

There are no confirmed cases in Maryland yet, but locals are taking action. The city of Rockville cancelled their annual Lunar New Year celebration on Saturday, but health officials say right now, your main concern should be the flu. Montgomery County Deputy Health Officer, Dr. James Bridgers stated, “We’re at the height of flu season, so we first and foremost should get a flu shot.”

However, people still want to take preventative measures, buying masks and avoiding contact with people, especially those who have recently travelled to China. Exchange student, Skye Chen gives her take from China. She visits the U.S. often, but she’s now in Beijing, which is many miles from Wuhan, where the virus broke. “I think most people are able to deal with it because we already experienced SARS in 2003,” Chen told us.

Meanwhile, most are crossing fingers that the virus doesn’t make it to our region. “I have kids, so I definitely take them to the doctor to make sure everything is a-okay. I don’t want to get sick,” Bre said.

Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, health officials urge to call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.