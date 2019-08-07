Montgomery County locals, first responders celebrate National Night Out

Capt. Sonia Pruitt says the event is about more than food and fun-- it's about creating real relationships with local residents.

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) – There was a huge turnout Tuesday night for National Night Out in Olney, Maryland. Police and fire and rescue services all came together to engage with their communities.

Acting Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones says events like these can help first responders communicate with the communities they protect.



“It’s an opportunity for us to share in our successes, we can also have the ability to talk about issues that need to be addressed. It’s great for us to look at each other as partners to make our communities much safer,” Jones said.



Sisters, Lauren and Alison Keller, say they really enjoy NNO because “The community comes together and it’s a really big event. You get to see all the different police around here.”

“We do a lot of engagement, but I think the more important thing is: in what depth do we engage? How are we building trust and authenticity so that the community can see us as legitimate partners?” said Pruitt.

There were plenty of children and toddlers at today’s event, learning about police, fire, and EMS. Events like these pave the way for future first responders.

Capt. Pruitt says, “You want to set an example, these young people might want to be a police officer when they become older.”

Shirley Leon said her family member, Beanie, didn’t even know there were female police officers. Now that they go to National Night Out, she gets to see more of them.

Beanie says she thinks the best part about being a police officer would be helping people.

MCPD says they’ve had over 1,300 community engagement events so far this year.