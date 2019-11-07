Montgomery County launches month-long “Be Safe Be Seen” pedestrian safety campaign

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation launched its month-long pedestrian and driver safety campaign, raising awareness about road safety in an attempt to combat pedestrian fatalities.

There were 5 pedestrian-involved accidents on Wednesday November 6th alone according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire Department. This is an ongoing issue Montgomery County has been trying to combat and county officials say that this campaign is there “most aggressive” to date.

Along with high rates of pedestrian-involved accidents, with Daylight Savings time there is less sunlight out and officials are encouraging drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to take a little more extra care this time of year.

“Traffic collisions that lead to severe and fatal injuries are more likely to occur in darkness and we need people to take a little more care, pay a little more attention and to take a few extra steps so everyone is safer on our streets,” said County Executive Marc Elrich. “The Be Safe, Be Seen’ campaign is going to try and appeal to all types of people to make them be more aware—and avoid being involved in a collision.”

At this event and others, officials will be passing out reflective gear and sharing safety tips.

The ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’ campaign will be hosting 19 more events throughout the month and will be held throughout the county.