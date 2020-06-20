Montgomery County launches “Energy Hacks” video series

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection debuted a new video series this week, sharing “energy hacks” to help county residents save money on their electric bill.

The videos are no longer than three minutes and feature Energy Program Manager Larissa Johnson who says the videos can benefit anyone even if they have no experience.

“These are tips anyone can do whether they live in an apartment, a condo, a town home, a single family home, and they don’t have to have any experience with anything,” Johnson said. “They’re like lowering your thermostat or using a programmable thermostat, lowering your hot water heater temperature, unplugging appliances. Really really simple things to do, but simple things that can create a lot of savings when it comes to energy bills.”

New videos will come out on the 18th of every month and more information can be found here.