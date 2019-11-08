Montgomery county kicks off Energy Roadshows

The Montgomery County department of environmental protection launched their new website and will be hosting a series of energy roadshows throughout the area.

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection will be hosting a series of Energy Roadshows throughout November.

Thursday evening they kicked off the Energy Road Show at the Silver Spring library. This roadshow is in partnership with there brand new website where residents can find resources on everything energy-related such as lowering utility bills, to switching to renewable energy, to energy assistance.

The free events are open to all and provide residents with the resources they need to not only reduce their carbon footprint, but save some money too. The office of Consumer Protection was in attendance as well to discuss how you can prevent energy scams.

“That’s why we make sure to do events like this so people know who the legitimate providers are and so they do it the right way so that they’re not getting scammed and if anytime anyone calls your home and asks for your credit card number over the phone, that’s most definitely a scam so we ask you to contact the office of consumer protection,” said Larissa Johnson Energy program manager.

The Montgomery county department of environmental protection will be hosting two more Energy Roadshow events this month.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30 -7:30 p.m. Germantown Library, 19840 Century Blvd., Germantown.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Olney Library, 3500 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney.

The county’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% by 2035. Help the county reach this goal by doing small things such as unplugging your cell phone charger when you’re not using it, turning your lights off, and putting your computer to sleep at night. Find out more on how you can reduce your carbon footprint at https://montgomeryenergyconnection.org/