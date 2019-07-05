Montgomery County is winning in the fight to end homelessness

There is still more work to be done, says a homeless service worker

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–According to Governor Larry Hogan’s office, homelessness has gone down in Maryland.

Montgomery County is stated to be one of the biggest contributors to this ongoing trend.

Data from the 2019 Point-in-Time Count shows Maryland has dropped 9.47% for those without homes since 2017.

Workers with Montgomery County’s homeless services say this decrease is because the county sets aside funds to help those who need it the most. Ilana Branda, with Services to End and Prevent Homelessness, says progress in aiding the homeless is slowly rising. She’s a firm believer we can do more. One of the things she suggested is increasing funds in the summertime towards shelters so fewer people will be left out on the streets.

“It’s a challenge that we will continue to fight and to be there to support,” says Branda, “our goal is to make sure that homelessness in Montgomery County, anyone who experiences it, that it’s rare brief and one time only.”

Hogan’s office says Montgomery County helped place over 416 homeless people into permanent housing since January 1, 2016.