Montgomery County high school student explains shocking environmental findings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One Montgomery County high school student is working to inform not only the public but the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection of an alarming future for the area.

Rahil Verma is a rising junior at Winston Churchill High School who didn’t want to spend his summer sitting around, especially now during the Coronavirus pandemic. He decided to apply for the nationally renowned Student Enhancement in Earth and Space Science internship program sponsored by the NASA Texas Space Grant Consortium. The selected students conduct research and investigations using NASA data.

In any normal summer, this program would usually be held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research. However, Verma has completed his internship virtually as a member of the Mosquito Mappers team, a team co-sponsored by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) under the NASA Earth Science Education Collaborative project.

Over the last few weeks, he has been researching mosquito habitats in Montgomery County and found a surprising comparison between his local area and countries in Central and South America.

Verma’s research for his internship consisted of identifying mosquito larvae habitats, the source leading to those habitats and the harm that they can bring to the surrounding area. With help from his internship mentors, Verma used the Observer app from Global Learning and Observation to Benefit the Environment or GLOBE program to document his findings.

Using information from the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection website, Verma went to storm drains around Montgomery County to collect samples. He found that those storm drains create the perfect environment for mosquito breeding similar to mosquito breeding habitats in Central and South America. However, with vector borne diseases, or diseases transmitted through mosquitoes, ticks, and other parasites, becoming more common in the United States, Verma stated that Maryland could have a shocking future if these habitats are left unchecked.

“By 2050, we have the ability to have millions of people dying in Maryland. Basically, the research shows that we have the capacity to have just as bad vector borne disease outbreaks as anywhere in Central and South America.”

Verma emphasized that the mosquito population in and around Montgomery County can be decreased by nearly 50-70% if the creation of these mosquito larva habitats in storm drain basins is halted.