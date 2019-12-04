Montgomery County first responders recognized for live-saving efforts

Twenty-two new paramedic personnel were also certified during the ceremony

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — In a matter of life or death situations – most of us rely 911 calls, and when those first responders arrive, most are trained to act fast to save lives.

Montgomery County EMS and firefighters were recognized for their dedication to saving lives in the community. They were acknowledged for their swift action and teamwork when responding to emergency calls.

“All these people the rescue squad, the guy who was right next to me, everybody did something,” said Mark Liscinsky, his life saved by MCFRS.

Mark was one of many survivors who attended the ceremony to thank first responders for saving their lives, many were grateful for the quick response which made a world of a difference.

But not only MCFRS personnel were given awards for life-saving actions, back in June, lifeguard Marisa Arnold saved a toddlers life as he nearly drowned, she noticed he was at the bottom of a pool in Gaithersburg.

“Immediately I just out of my chair, I heard his aunt scream so right away everyone around the pool is startled,” said Arnold.

There were so many others who were honored for the way they handled incidents that could’ve gone horribly wrong.

“It’s tremendous these guys know what to do and they get in there and it just becomes second nature for them, they don’t have to think about it, they just jump in and they do it and in a living testimony,” said Liscinsky.

Twenty-two new paramedic personnel were also certified during the ceremony.