Montgomery County first in Maryland to sign racial equity bill

The bill will go in effect in 90 days

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County makes history as they are the first in Maryland to sign a racial equity bill designed to oversee how minorities are impacted by policies in various government agencies.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed the Racial Equity and Social Justice Act along with members of the county council. The act aims to establish a formal process to address racial equity and social justice issues in Montgomery County. The legislation requires the county to establish an office of racial equity and social justice in the executive branch and will require each department and office to develop a plan.

“Hopefully this is a place the rest of the country will arrive at, at some point but having these conversations is absolutely critical, if you can’t change everywhere you can at least change the place where we live,” said Elrich.

The bill will be in effect in 90 days.