Montgomery County Fire and Rescue receives 23 new fire engines

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County Fire and Rescue recently received 23 new fire engines.

Some of the new features on the engines include new led lights, making it easier to see. The engines are also more narrow and lower to the ground, which improves the speed and safety of the truck and allows firefighters easier access to water hoses and other features of the truck.

Fire chief Goldstein says these new features make a huge difference for firefighters when on the scene of a fire.

“All of those are ergonomic improvements in terms of speed and safety because men and women can obtain the equipment they need without having to step up and step down while wearing all the heavy equipment,” said Goldstein.

According to officials the new engines cost 25 million dollars and are a part of the capital improvement budget which allows for five new engines a year.