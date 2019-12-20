Montgomery County Fire and Rescue graduates 17 new firefighters

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– This Thursday evening Montgomery County Fire and Rescue held a graduation ceremony at Northwest high school.

Recruit Class 46 celebrated their swearing-in ceremony accompanied by friends and family along with Montgomery county council president Sidney Katz and councilmembers Craig Rice and Gabe Alboronzo. Dillon Scholl, son of master firefighter Paul Scholl, says he’s excited for what’s to come next.

“During the academy, they instilled in us the values of a firefighter and what we should have and now we move on to our probation period, so I’m looking forward to that. There’s definitely going to be some challenges but they taught us to get over them,” said Dillon Scholl.

Recruit Class 46 was pre-trained and was able to complete a 26-week program in just 12 weeks. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Goldstein says he appreciates the 17 new recruits dedicating themselves to serving Montgomery County.

“It’s a great success to have 17 folks join Montgomery county fire and rescue and become field providers and emergency responders people that are dedicated interested and always ready to answer that 9-1-1 call these men and women are going to start serving the community next week and will be answering that call, one of the hundred thirty thousand calls a year that we respond to,” said Chief Goldstein.

The following are the graduates of MCFRS Recruit class 46 :