Montgomery County feeling aftermath of storm damage

Officials say there is lots of work to be done

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — As our region has been slammed with rainstorms this summer, many are still feeling the aftermath of all the damage the storms have caused.

“Were getting these storms more and more frequently in fact, just a few weeks later on August 6th we received another large amount of water,” said Andrew Friedson, Montgomery County Councilmember.

Councilmember Friedson says storms are getting more and more intense, in the past few months Montgomery County was hit with multiple storms causing structural damage, downed power lines, flooding, and sinkholes. Friedson wrote a letter to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation urging them to increased stormwater infrastructure and upgrades.

“We don’t have infrastructure currently that is reflecting that and we need to make a serious investment and have a major focus on our drainage systems,” said Friedson.

Hundreds of residents were affected by the storms. Some weren’t able to drive into their neighborhood for days. Friedson says officials must as fact as the storms are only getting worse.

“The reality we face today is before the budget is finalized in the department of level to say let’s get out in front of this issue and let’s make sure we’re dealing with it,” said Friedson.

There are currently three main projects officials are working on, which total about 14-million dollars over the next 6 years. The continuous damage is expected to cause that number to increase.