Montgomery County Fair cancelled

GAITHERSBURG, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair board made an announcement this week to cancel the county fair.

The fair was scheduled to occur from august 14th to the 22nd, but Executive Director Martin Svrcek said the event will be cancelled and will hopefully pick up again in 2021

“Postponing or changing a fair date is a monumental task because of all the moving parts including food, the folks who bring food, the entertainment, the animal exhibitors and all of the shows that are scheduled,” Svrcek said. “To reschedule all of that is just an overwhelming task.”

County Council Member Evan Glass expressed his disappointment in the fair’s cancellation but agreed it was the right thing to do in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I love a deep fried Oreo just like the next person, but we have to make sure they are offered in a safe, healthy environment,” Glass said. “… As much as it pains me and so many other people, the fair had to be cancelled because we could not ensure public safety if it were to continue.”

Svrcek said the decision was made with their volunteer’s safety in mind.

“We know we have folks who want to be here, but in the numbers that we’re talking about, close to 200,000 people, it’s very difficult to screen people in that environment,” Svrcek said. “Very difficult to handle all of the CDC recommended sanitation pieces, the cleaning. I mean we have a really great clean fair, it’s just difficult to meet the standards that get put in place during a pandemic.”

The board has said the decision to cancel the fair was a difficult one but they’re hoping this will just motivate guests to come out in the following years.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the fair will have the option to either receive a refund or can keep their tickets for use in 2021.