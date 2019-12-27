Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection offers holiday recycling tips

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Trash tends to pile up during the holidays and Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental protection is encouraging everyone to reduce, reuse and recycle especially during this time of year.

According to environmental officials, there’s 25% more waste generated during this time of the year compared to other times of the year.

The Department of Environmental Protection wants to remind everyone that there are a lot of simple and creative ways to help the environment this holiday.

“You can use paper to wrap the presents and not just this time of year but actually think ahead so when you’re planning celebrations for next year, even birthdays, anniversaries that you can use newspapers or comics or outdated comics to wrap presents or you can actually make the gift part of wrapping. For example, you can use a scarf to wrap jewelry in so that way you don’t have to but the packaging to put the jewelry in,” said Alan Pultyniewicz, Recycling coordinator.

Another easy tip he gave that saves a lot of resources, is to simply use a reusable shopping bag so you don’t have to get a disposable paper or plastic bag every time.

Environmental officials say Montgomery county generates over 1 million tons of waste a year.

To find out ways to dispose of your Christmas tree and other environment-friendly tips visit montgomerycountymd.gov/DepHowDoI.