Montgomery County councilmembers religious safety town hall

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County councilmembers hosted a town hall Thursday evening at the council building to bring religious leaders and members of the community together to discuss the security within places of worship.

“We have always treated Montgomery county as a place of compassionate care and looking out for one another. We have always felt that an attack against one faith is an attack against all faith,” said councilmember Andrew Friedson.

The town hall gave the council the opportunity to hear from residents and religious leaders in the community to express any concerns they might have and to work towards common goals and solutions.

“Montgomery County police have been very cooperative with us to provide training for worshippers who come on a sabbath morning to ensure our safety so we hope to continue that partnership,” said Rabbi Jonah Layman.

Police officer Michael Jordan recognizes the need for more protection in places of worship and started a protective security company called PS 312 to put the peace back into peaceful worship.

“They have an algorithm that they follow and can access security weak and strong points and tell places of worship where to allocate resources such as locking doors, bulletproof glass, single-point entries,” said officer Jordan.

Reverend Mansfield Kaseman is the interfaith works community liaison and is responsible for bringing together different religions throughout the county. At the town hall, he spoke about how important it is to bring everyone together especially during times like this.

“Things we’ve experienced in the midst of responding to the tragedies that have been affected is that we really need to be together that’s when we realize we really are one human family,” said Reverend Kaseman.