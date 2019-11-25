Montgomery County Council set to vote on a new council president

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the last week Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro will serve as president for the council.

Navarro, who served a year as president, reflected on many bills the county has passed during her term. Early this year, the county adopted a childcare and education initiative, a four-year plan that would focus on facilities to give children a head start at learning.

The county also adopted the racial equity and social justice bill that would create a team to oversee the racial impact each department has on residents, and a lastly economic development platform that would provide county grants for businesses in the area.

“We passed a landmark – racial equity and social justice legislation after spending the whole year working this issue and I think that this is an instrument that is really going to be helpful if the county continues,” said Nancy Navarro, Montgomery County Council president.

The council is set to vote on a new president next week, councilmember Sidney Katz who currently serves as vice president is expected to take Navarro’s seat.