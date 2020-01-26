Montgomery County Council member donates pride flag to historical society

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– On Saturday, Montgomery County held its 14th annual history conference at Montgomery College.

Council member Evan Glass is the first openly gay council member in Montgomery County and donated the pride flag to Montgomery County’s historic society. Back in June, Glass made history by flying the pride flag for the first time ever next to the executive office building.

“To be able to donate the pride flag to the historical society is really special not only for me but for all of the members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and family who want to make sure that they are welcomed here loved here and protected here,” said Councilmember Glass.

Montgomery County History will add this flag to its permanent artifact collection.