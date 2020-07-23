Montgomery County cooling centers help beat the heat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) — As the summer heat rages on, Montgomery County has implemented cooling centers for people to find places to cool off.

Located throughout the county, cooling centers are intended to serve as areas for people who otherwise would have no access to air conditioning.

Montgomery County Public Information Officer Judy Stiles said the the centers are especially necessary with most public areas like malls and libraries being closed because of COVID-19.

“A lot of the centers are recreation centers which usually would be open, but because of covid those facilities are closed right now,” Stiles said. “So they just provide a safe place for people to get out of the temperatures.”

Stiles said the cooling centers are only opened when the county deems outside temperatures as unsafe and people should keep an eye out for when they might be opened up next.