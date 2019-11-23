Montgomery County celebrates National Adoption Month

MONTGOMERY, Md. (WDVM)– In celebration of adoption month eight children finalized their adoptions Friday through the Montgomery County circuit courts.

“There are 125,000 children that need to be adopted in the United States. In Montgomery County last year 32 families adopted children which is really phenomenal. They were able to reach out give love, provide a safe home and transition children from being alone to being in a family that cares, said former First Lady Catherine Leggett.

Following the finalization of their forever homes, each child received personalized gifts and celebrated with their families at a reception hosted by the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. The former first lady shares how important government services are to the community.

“When I was 12 years old I was on welfare because my mother had a heart attack and it was really important for social services to reach out to help us, so I really understand how important the community is and how important the government is when you’re alone on welfare and need a safe place. I was there I got help and look at me today,” said Leggett.

Aaron Pollard is one of the parents who has been looking forward to this day. He adopted Chris and Joseph, and two of the eight children Friday and is excited to give his kids a new life.

“I believe adoption is vital to the community it helps build not only the fabric but the family and it gives the children who have been disenfranchised or have some issues with family makeup it gives them a second chance of living a good life and that’s what all kids should have, a good life,” said Pollard.

National adoption day was created in 1999 to spread awareness about the need for permanent loving families for children in foster care. Since National adoption day was created nearly 54,000 children have been adopted.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent in Montgomery County, click here.