Montgomery County celebrates 21st annual Garden of Lights

The Garden of Lights at Brookside is officially open this holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Md. (WDVM)– Brookside gardens has transformed into a magical winter wonderland for the 21st annual garden of lights with a new twist.

This year is the exhibit’s first computerized light display with matching music, fog bubbles, and selfie stations. It also showcases over one million colorful lights.

This outdoor light show takes about 45 minutes to walk through. Every night they have local musicians play in the auditorium so that viewers can come in listen to local musicians and grab a hot chocolate to warm up.

“The thing that’s unique about our garden of lights is that its all nature interpreted lights so elements that you see in the garden like flowers, dragonflies, turtles, great blue herrings… you’ll see them interpreted in the lights,” said Stephanie Oberle, Director of Brookside Gardens and Montgomery Parks Nature Centers.

The garden of lights has been on display since 1997. For more information about pricing and times visit montgomerycountyparks.org/parks.