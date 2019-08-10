Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opens for a 71st time

Fair-goers come from all over the world, and so does the food.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair opened Friday afternoon. The fair is a summer staple in Montgomery County, this is the fair’s 71st year.

It’s hard to miss the smell of fair food as you step through the gates. Fair-goers come from all over the world, and so does the food.

“The pupusas are incredible with cheese and pork. My son, the partner at Don Julio’s, sells maybe sells 600 pupusas in one day,” said Marco Ulloa. He’s from El Salvador but now lives in Virginia.

“I’d have to say my favorite is the corn dogs! I think being here and the atmosphere gives it a little extra flavor,” said Gretchen Bell, who says she’s come to the fair 14 years in a row.

A fair volunteer named Leandri says, “having people coming to the window with different accents, and different cultures, it’s really nice to meet them. It’s a really nice atmosphere, serving the people and everything.”

Children enjoyed the high-flying, round-and-round rides and tried the carnival’s dozens of games.