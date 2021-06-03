Montgomery Co. State’s Attorney reviews data in criminal justice system

The study will be conducted by outside researchers from Florida International University and University of Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is bringing light to an issue of equity when it comes to the judicial system. The county’s top state’s attorney is extending efforts to ensure fairness.

A study called Prosecutorial Performance Indicators is a nationwide effort as they have conducted studies in various areas including Florida Chicago and Milwaukee.

State;s attorney John McCarthy says its all about fairness, equality and transparency.

“Critical to that mission is ensuring that criminal prosecutions are handled fairly, equitably, across racial and ethnic lines,” said McCarthy.

The study will take about two years to gather data from areas such as plea offers, charging decisions, case dispositions, sentencing recommendations.

“My primary objective is to maintain public safety for our members of our diverse community,” said McCarthy.

“The PPI’s are an office management, a transparency and a performance measurement tool” Melba Pearson, attorney.

The study will be conducted by outside researchers from Florida International University and University of Maryland.

