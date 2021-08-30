Montgomery Co. organization receives overwhelming donations for Afghani refugees

Adventist Community Services distributes thousands of resources

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — In efforts to help resettle Afghani families seeking refuge, a local organization reached out to the community and in turn got a big surprise.

It started two weeks ago when an email went circulating on social media asking for a list of basic living essentials and furniture for those who left everything behind to start a new life. Montgomery County is preparing for new neighbors by working with organizations to provide places to live. Piles and trucks filled with clothes, food, toys and pots are ready for distribution, but if it weren’t for volunteers helping during the process, organizations would have been extremely overwhelmed with the amount of donations.

Adventist Community Services GW Executive Director, Ken Flemmer said, “The whole idea is: you don’t want to bring someone that’s been traumatized and gone through a horrendous experience to an empty apartment with just four walls.”

The Adventist Community Services collects clothing, thousands of diapers and distributes food to those in need.

