MoCo Pride hosts their 9th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance

A day of remembrance is held in Montgomery county for those lost from transphobic violence.

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– MoCo Pride Center held its 9th annual Transgender Day of Remembrance at the Visual Arts Center in Rockville this evening.

The MoCo Pride Center is an organization designed to serve the LGBTQ community and its allies in Montgomery county providing resources and advocacy within the community.

Ezra Towne, chair of moco pride, hopes that this event spreads awareness about transphobic violence and helps others who are facing these issues.

“So what we’re here to do tonight is to memorialize those folks and to hear from the members of the community who are most affected by this violence,” said Towne.

Tiara Moten one of the speakers for this event says this provides a sense of support within the county.

“There weren’t a lot of us girls from Montgomery county who were transgender so we always had to go to DC for our resources but for MoCo Pride to come and blossom in Montgomery county. It helps us in knowing that there are people who are like us and care and know that we need services too and we shouldn’t have to travel out of our means to do stuff,” said Moten.

Moten hopes that this event will help others learn and educate themselves about the transgender community.

“The people who turn their nose or maybe scrunch their face up when hearing the word gay lesbian or bisexual, just give them some education and know that this is not just something for fun and games. This is our life and how we live and we deserve as much respect as we give you,” said Towne.

For more information about the MoCo Pride Center and upcoming events visit Mocopridecenter.org