Minivan crashes into a business building in Bel Air, Md.

BEL AIR, Md. (WDVM) — A minivan drove completely into a building that houses four businesses in Harford County, Maryland on Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The driver reported to police that the steering malfunctioned while driving south on Belair Road, causing him to lose control of the minivan and crashing into the building located on the 1300 block of Belair Road in Bel Air, Maryland. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The same building used to be a Maryland State Police outpost from 1923 to 1939.