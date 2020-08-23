Middleburg Planning Commission approves stage one of Banbury Cross housing development

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Middleburg Planning Commission voted to approve the preliminary plat for Banbury Cross, a new residential development that would bring roughly 40 homes to a rural area in Loudoun County.

The Commission voted 5-1 to approve the first stage of the project on August 10, but the project has been met with some opposition.

Many were concerned that the development would have negative affects on the town’s water supply. However, Will Moore, Deputy Town Manager for the Town of Middleburg, said that the developer was required to submit a hydrogeological report that demonstrates the availabilty of water to the site.

“That report indicates that there is actually an abundance of water, more than thirty times the amount that would be neccessary to serve this project, and also indicates that there would be no draw-down affect on surrounding properties,” he said.

Residents began signing an online petition back in September. Nearly a year later, the project has been approved, and Moore says the development is up to code.

“We indeed heard a lot of opposition to the project, but the Planning Commission, in the end, approved that because the developer had met all of the requirements set forth for the subdivision of the land,” said Moore.

Banbury Cross will be a cluster development, meaning there will be a grouping of units on smaller lots in order to retain more unbuilt land.