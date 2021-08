(WDVM) — After two months of spending time with her new family, Michelle Horst will be back on air as WDVM’s morning anchor.

Horst will return to the morning team from 5:30 to 8 am alongside co-anchor Ross Simpson. Viewers can also catch her on WDVM News at Noon, which she anchors and produces.

Her first day back on the air will be Monday, August 9 bright and early with your morning news.