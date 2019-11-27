Michael Brown has been arrested “without incident” at his mother’s home in Franklin County

(WFXR) — The U.S. Marshals Service said Michael Brown is in custody. WFXRtv.com has confirmed Brown was arrested in Franklin County.

At a press conference in Franklin County on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton Jr. said Brown was taken into custody at his mother’s Franklin County home around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He was wanted in the murder of Rodney Brown, who was shot to death in Franklin County Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother. He was also accused of deserting his post in the Marines.

Michael Brown was last seen nearly two weeks ago near Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke. It was the same neighborhood where Michael Brown’s grandmother lives. The city’s public schools were canceled after the sighting Nov. 14 and a half-mile area around Patrick Henry was placed on a shelter-in-place status for much of the day.

Overton said the 18-day search spanned three states and involved multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

“I am thankful the situation has come to a successful closure without injury to the public or law enforcement personnel,” he added.

Brad Sellers with the U.S. Marshals Service said his agency received information that refocused efforts on Michael Brown’s mother’s home in Franklin County. Asked if anyone else was at the home, Sellers said, “Not that I’m aware of.” It was the same location where Rodney Brown’s murder took place, Overton confirmed.

In total, 340 “investigative actions” were taken by law enforcement since the manhunt for Michael Brown began, according to Sellers.

“While this did not directly lead to the apprehension today, it is still encouraging to note that the public wants to help law enforcement be as efficient as possible.”

Investigators are still on scene near the home of Michael Brown’s mother.

The first photos of Rodney Brown have been released by his former employer, the Western Virginia Water Authority.

The Western Virginia Water Authority has released these photos of Franklin County homicide victim Rodney Brown. He worked for the authority at the Carvins Cove Boat Landing for 26 years before retiring this past August. @WFXRnews pic.twitter.com/DQabsyi7TE — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerWFXR) November 27, 2019

WFXRtv.com was first to report Rodney Brown’s previous charges of child abuse and neglect in 2006. The charges were eventually dismissed.

The Communication Strategy and Operations Office at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where Michael Brown was stationed, released the following statement upon Brown’s capture.

We are thankful for the diligent efforts of the FBI, NCIS, US Marshal’s office, and local authorities to apprehend Cpl. Michael Brown. The Marine Corps and 2nd Marine Logistics Group do not tolerate any actions inconsistent with our core values. 2nd Marine Logistics Group is committed to continuing to work with civilian authorities on this matter. Communication Strategy & Operations Office, 2nd Marine Logistics Group

Michael Brown was wanted in the Nov. 9 murder of Rodney Brown, his mother’s boyfriend. (Photo: Courtesy Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

Breaking NewsMichael Brown was arrested this morning without incident. The U.S. Marshals will hold a press conference at 11 am. in Franklin County, VA. Thank you to all who assisted in the investigation. Posted by NCIS – Naval Criminal Investigative Service on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

