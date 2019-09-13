MGD Xtra, ep. 3: NC State week

Nikki Izzo-Brown was clear at the beginning of this season: every year is a "rebuild" in college sports, but this season will be the biggest yet for West Virginia women's soccer. Through five games, it appears this rebuild has already made some progress.

With two wins already under their belt, the Mountaineers have shown they are a tough team to play -- but their first two losses to top ten opponents showed they had a distance to go. On their third shot against No. 8 Penn State, they weren't able to get the win -- but they hung in there for a draw after two overtimes.