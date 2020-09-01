Metro Monday meeting discusses affordable housing

FAIRFAX COUNTY Va. (WDVM) — On Monday the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce held their Metro Monday meeting.

Topics included building more housing to accommodate families who make 60% of the average median income and below.

Tom Fleetwood, Director of Fairfax County Housing and Community Development, estimates that Fairfax County will need 15,000 more new homes in the next 15 years to house these families.

Another major challenge the county faces is attracting and retaining businesses when the housing rates continue to increase.

“Housing is expensive, it’s the single largest item in any family’s budget, and it keeps going up. Too many people in Virginia and Northern Virginia are housing cost-burdened, meaning their incomes don’t keep up with the cost of their housing” said Kerrie Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstones.

Fleetwood says the county’s housing market is increasingly out of reach for lower income families.

“It would take just about four minimum wage jobs to be able to afford the average apartment in Fairfax County” said Fleetwood.

At the close of the meeting, the panel members requested that the public attend more public hearings to support the development of more affordable housing. They will hold another meeting on the same topic after the election.