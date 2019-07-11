Meritus Health launches new Family Medicine Residency program

News

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Meritus Health has started a new family medicine residency program, making it the only one in Western Maryland.

On Wednesday, Meritus celebrated the occasion with the Washington County Chamber of Commerce. The program offers physicians three years of supervised training alongside the Meritus Medical Center staff. Hospital officials say the residency program is special because it now makes Meritus a teaching hospital.

“When family medicine residency occurs those residents who train here are likely to stay here within a 75 mile radius of the hospital so, we know there’s a primary care shortage and we are doing our part to secure primary care for the future,” said Dr. Douglas Spotts, VP & Chief Population Health Officer for Meritus Health.

There are six residents who were selected for the inaugural class of the program.

