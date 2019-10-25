Men’s soccer kicks off first MAC road trip

The West Virginia men’s soccer team is in Kentucky for a Thursday matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Sitting at .500 for the season, the Mountaineers (6-6-1, 0-2 MAC) have yet to earn their first conference win on the season after taking a pair of home losses to Northern Illinois and Western Michigan. They look to turn that around against Bowling Green, who is also winless in the MAC.

West Virginia has one of the top offenses in the conference, putting up an average of 1.7 goals per game. Their offense is led by the senior duo of Andres Muriel Albino and Rodrigo Robles Grajera, who have each notched 6 goals this year.

The Falcons, on the other hand, boast one of the top defenses in the MAC, allowing an average of just a single goal in every match.

This matchup is the first contest of a two-game road trip for West Virginia. After facing Bowling Green, they head north to face SIU Edwardsville. After this trip wraps up, the Mountaineers will return home and close out their regular season against Akron.

West Virginia kicks off against Bowling Green at 5 p.m., and the match will be broadcast live on YouTube.