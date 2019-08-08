Men use heavy equipment certifications as a second chance at life

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been a long time coming for two Maryland men.

Kevin Coates, 28, and Darius Tucker, 19, received their heavy equipment certifications thanks to Heavy Metal Playground in Washington County, Maryland. For Coates, he didn’t let addiction define his journey from here on out.

Organizers said in Washington County 21% of the young adult (18-24) population are not employed or in school. Their goal is to aid them in career pathing. The work that both organizations provides give people like Coates and Tucker the opportunity that allows them to begin looking for work in skilled labor positions (that are in demand in Washington County) that pay more than minimum wage.

Tucker says he will begin working for Bowman Trucking Company and added that his certification is more than another skill he is able to add on his resume.

He expressed how getting back on track from being in a juvenile detention center would benefit him long term.