Memorial ride held at Twigg Cycles for employee who passed away from brain cancer

Plummer passed away in 2012, a year and a half after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– Thursday evening in Hagerstown, about 100 people gathered for a memorial ride to honor the life of Brian Plummer.

Plummer passed away in 2012, a year and a half after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

He was an employee at Twigg Cycles for about 4 years, where they have been hosting the ride every year since his death.

All of the money raised goes to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation in Plummer’s memory.

Mike Twigg is the owner of Twigg Cycles in Hagerstown and got the chance to know Plummer as not just an employee, but as a friend.

“The unique thing about Brian is, every single customer that came into the store, he befriended him, so not only was he a great salesman but he was a great person. Everyone loved working with Brian,” said Twigg.

This is the 8th year the event has been taking place.