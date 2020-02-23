Members of the community celebrate the life of Walkersville resident and Navy midshipman

WALKERSVILLE, Md (WDVM)– A memorial service was held Sunday for former Navy academy student David Forney, who was found dead in his dorm on February 20th.

Midshipman First-class David Forney from Walkersville, Maryland was only 22-years-old when he passed away. Forney was in the Navy football program and was set to graduate from the Naval academy with a political science degree. On Sunday friends, family and people from the community gathered at Heritage Farm park to celebrate the life of Forney.

“He was a strong guy, in everything he did he was always there for people. Like his dad he always wanted to comfort people in hard times, good times… he was just unapologetically him and I think that’s the best trait about him,” said Forney’s teammate Chris Pearson.

Forney died two weeks after the naval academy lost another student David Carillo while taking a fitness exam.