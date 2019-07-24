Meet the newest office in the Frederick County Public School System

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Earlier this month, Frederick County Public Schools in Maryland launched a new web page introducing the latest addition to the school system- the Office of the Ombuds.

Sabrina Nail was hired to fill the position that was created by the board of education in 2018. The office received funding this year and Nail was hired in April.

Her primary role is to aid parents, teachers and the community in navigating concerns or questions in an impartial way.

People with questions can reach out to Nail and she can provide insight on how issues or questions can be raised within the school system.

Nail will also provide both quarterly reports and an annual report to the board. She will not be a voting member, but instead, a neutral party.

“The impartialness and the confidentiality I think helps people feel more comfortable to come forward and discuss concerns. And then for the school system to improve, they need to be able to see and understand what some of the concerns are,” Nail explained.

The Office of the Ombuds is an optional tool and does not replace the standing FCPS resolution tools.