Mediation First program taken over, aims to resolve conflict in community

Tekesha Martinez and Tereance Moore took over on July 1 after the Community Action Council canceled the program due to funding.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Mediation First is letting the community know how they are planning to keep their services going after the program was taken over.

Mediation First in Washington County is among the 15 mediator centers in Maryland, which is supported by the location based in Takoma Park.

The program meets people where they are and provides mediation from trained and registered staff.

“We meet people where they are at and its high-quality mediation and our mediators are trained and are registered with the Maryland mediators,” said Martinez.

Mediation first is a free program and is now a non-profit.

“Mediation starts here in our county, but it also spreads across our state and across our country. I think the mediation that goes on right here in Hagerstown, Maryland or Washington County, is the same kind of mediation that will help in Washington, D.C. or California or anywhere across the country,” said Moore.

Moore added that we all speak a different language in some way based on our past experiences, so it is important to have someone at the table to help mediate and translate those differences.