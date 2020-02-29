MDOT MVA Celebrates 3 Million Real ID Transactions

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is celebrating three million Real ID transactions.

As the deadline for the federal real ID requirements quickly approaches, MDOT has extended hours at several locations, providing more than 28,000 appointments and as a reminder, they are guaranteeing customers who set an appointment–to be seen within the first 15 minutes. According to MDOT, more than 64% of Maryland residents have become Real ID compliant.

“We’re really appreciative that all Marylanders have responded and brought in their Real ID documents. It’s a huge milestone to have three million Marylanders be Real ID compliant,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrisy Nizer.

By October 1, 2020, all Marylanders must be Real ID compliant in order to board commercial flights or gain access to federal facilities.

MDOT encourages customers to make a Real ID appointment at mva.maryalnd.gov